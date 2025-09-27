A shopping mall in Thailand has installed a Mount Rushmore display using the faces of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping.

The sculpture featuring the heads of the four leaders was unveiled in the atrium of Bangkok’s Seacon Square on Tuesday (23 September), as part of a camping event in the capital.

Visitors can scale a rock climbing wall next to the eye-catching display or take part in an archery display for 99 baht ($3.09).