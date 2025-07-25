Watch: Reeves backs Trump visit to Scotland ‘in the public interest’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Scotland is “in the public interest.”

“It’s in Britain’s national interest to have strong relations with the US administration,” Reeves told press during a visit to a Rolls-Royce factory in Glasgow on Friday (25 Jul).

“And as a result of both that long-term special relationship, [it] has meant that we were the first country in the world to secure a trade deal,” she added.

Trump will land in Scotland on Friday at the start of a four-day visit which will include meetings with First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.