Donald Trump appeared concerned for a BBC Ukrainian reporter during his Nato press conference.

Myroslava Petsa asked Trump about potential US sales of anti-air missile systems to Ukraine during the news conference on Wednesday (25 June).

Before answering, Trump asked the journalist: “Are you living, yourself, in Ukraine?”

She replied: “My husband is there, me and the kids, we’re in Warsaw actually.”

Trump asked: “Is your husband a soldier? He’s there now? That’s rough stuff, right?”

Petsa replied, before the US president told her to pass on a message from him to her husband.