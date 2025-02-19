Sam Kiley: Delusional of Trump to say Ukraine led by authoritarian regime

Donald Trump is singing the same song as the Kremlin, The Independent world affairs editor Sam Kiley told Newsnight on Tuesday, 18 February.

US negotiators emerged from Ukraine war talks in Riyadh pushing back on criticism that they had sidelined Europe and Kyiv while promising warmer relations with Moscow on Tuesday.

This came before Donald Trump sparked fresh concern over the conflict war during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, declaring Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict, even though its territory was invaded by Russian troops acting on Vladimir Putin’s orders three years ago, not vice versa.