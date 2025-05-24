Trump pledges to eliminate ‘drag shows and any woke agenda’ in US military

President Donald Trump reignited debate over culture and politics in the military during a fiery commencement address at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, on Saturday, May 24.

Speaking to the graduating class of 2025, Trump took aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, criticizing what he described as politically motivated initiatives within the armed forces.

“The job of the U.S. Armed Forces is not to host drag shows to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy… at the point of a gun,” he said, pledging to eliminate what he called “woke” agendas and refocus the military on discipline, strength, and national defense.