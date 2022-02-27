Foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could last for number of years, but hinted it could mark the “beginning of the end” for President Putin.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, she applauded the bravery of Ukrainian forces as they continue to resit the Russian military at a level “unexpected” by Moscow.

Meanwhile, the foreign office is drawing up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs it will hit with sanctions every few weeks, Ms Truss has said.

