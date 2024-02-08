White House warns against believing ‘anything’ Putin says in Tucker Carlson interview

Hours before Tucker Carlson dropped his interview with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the White House delivered a message to viewers during the daily press briefing.

“Remember, you’re listening to Vladimir Putin,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. “You shouldn’t take it face value, anything he has to say.”

Carlson’s controversial interview is two hours long and was filmed in Moscow with the Russian president.

Topics discussed include NATO, the war in Ukraine, US-Russia relations, Elon Musk, and AI. They also talked about the imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich.