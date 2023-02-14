Victims of deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have “lost everything” according to relatives who have been collecting tons of aid to send to the disaster zone.

Multi-national search teams have been sifting the rubble of towns and cities, in what is increasingly becoming an operation to recover bodies from beneath the debris which used to be people’s homes.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes struck nine hours apart in south-eastern Turkey and Syria on 6 February and the death toll from the disaster has passed 37,000 in the days since.

