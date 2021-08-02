The sky turned orange as wildfires continued to ravage through Turkey over the weekend, an apocalyptic video has captured.

Plumes of smoke filled the sky over the popular resort of Bodrum as fresh wildfires are thought to have erupted nearby.

Tourists staying at the resort reportedly rushed to the shore to wait for rescue boats after several hotels on the popular coast were evacuated.

Fires across Turkey have been raging since Wednesday, burning down forests and settlements, and encroaching on tourist destinations.

The total death toll from the blazes rose to eight on Sunday.