Drone video shows collapsed Taiwan bridge after Typhoon Ragasa devastates East Asia

A bridge in Taiwan has been destroyed after powerful flood waters from Typhoon Ragasa caused a barrier lake to burst its banks.

Drone footage from Tuesday (23 September) shows fast moving water pouring over the recently destroyed bridge in Hualien, a county in eastern Taiwan.

At least 14 people have died and dozens more are missing following the lake burst, whilst over 7,000 people have been evacuated from the island.

The superstorm, the most powerful recorded this year with peak winds of 270km/h, first made landfall on the Philippines on Monday (22 September). It has since travelled across the South China Sea where it battered Hong Kong, Macau and southern China with heavy winds and rain.