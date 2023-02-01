Tyre Nichols’ mother speaks of ‘unimaginable’ pain of losing son

Tyre Nichols' mother expressed some of the "unimaginable" pain she is going through as she spoke at his funeral in Memphis.

"Tyre was a beautiful person, and for this to happen to him is just unimaginable," RowVaughn Wells said at the pulpit.

In her emotional speech, she said: "I promise you, the only thing that's keeping me going is the fact that I really truly believe my son was sent here on an assignment from God.

"I guess now his assignment is done, he's been taken home."

US vice president Kamala Harris was among those in attendance.

