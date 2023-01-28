Peaceful protests held across America following the death of Tyre Nichols

Peaceful protests against police violence were held across the US today after bodycam footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols was released to the public.

Protesters chanted “justice for Tyre” and “no justice, no peace” as thousands gathered in cities throughout the country.

Demonstrators waved banners calling for an end to police brutality.

The shocking footage captures the confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols.

On Thursday, five police officers were all charged with second-degree murder.

