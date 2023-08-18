An Uber driver's dashcam has captured the moment his vehicle was hit with a barrage of gunfire in a drive-by shooting.

The driver was near the Cathedral of St Matthew in Washington on Saturday when his Toyota Highlander SUV was caught up in the terror.

Footage shows two passengers inside taking cover as bullets hit the vehicle. After the shooting, a vehicle is seen on the dashcam crashing into a dumpster behind the Uber vehicle. The people inside the vehicle fled.

No one is believed to have been injured.