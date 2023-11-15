Timeline of Rwanda asylum plan as Supreme Court passes verdict

The Supreme Court judgment on the government’s plans to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda comes more than 18 months after they were first announced.

Ongoing legal battles have meant there has yet to be any migrants sent to the East African nation under the policy.

Meanwhile, the Channel migrant crisis continues amid much political debate.

Here is how events leading up to the ruling from the UK’s highest court on Wednesday 15 November have unfolded since the Rwanda plan was unveiled.