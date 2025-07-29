How to avoid dangerous sinking sand at beaches this summer

The Coastguard has issued advice on what to do if you find yourself stuck in sinking sand and mud on the beach.

Low tides can expose these conditions, which can prove dangerous once a person gets stuck, as it's difficult to get out without the help of trained rescuers.

As well as the danger of sinking, there’s also a risk of drowning due to rising water levels and tides.

The Coastguard advises beachgoers to lean back to spread weight if they become stuck, and stop other people from trying to help as they might get stuck too.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.