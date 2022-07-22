A number of fuel protesters used their vehicles to block the entrance of a petrol station in Bridgwater as they continued to demonstrate against rising prices.

In footage shared by Heart South West News, three cars can be seen blocking the road, stopping drivers from reaching the forecourt.

Elsewhere, protesters launched slow convoys on the M5 and A38 as part of demonstrations during the busy summer getaway period.

In similar protests earlier this month, around a dozen people were arrested for driving too slowly.

