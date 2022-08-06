Source of River Thames dries out 'for first time' as drought continues in England

The source of the Thames has dried up as drought conditions continue to hit England.

Months of little rainfall, combined with record-breaking temperatures in July, have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, depleted reservoirs and dried out soils.

As a result, the source of the Thames is now five miles further downstream than usual, leaving the muddy bed exposed.

More hot weather is expected in the coming days, with temperatures in some areas of the UK expected to reach low or mid-30s Celsius by the end of next week.

