Striking ambulance workers send pointed message to Rishi Sunak
Ambulance workers on a picket line in Bristol sent a pointed message to Rishi Sunak on Friday.
Paramedics in five regions of England are taking part in further walkouts over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.
“If Rishi did his job, we could do ours,” a huge billboard, standing behind the striking workers, read.
The pointed message to the prime minister comes after nurses at 73 trusts in England took action on Monday and Tuesday, while physiotherapists walked out on Thursday.
