Ukrainian UK visa applicants forced to queue in freezing cold in Poland

Ukrainian applicants were left outside in sub-zero temperatures in Poland as they applied for visas to the UK.

The shocking footage was shared on social media, and shows around 20 refugees wrapped up in their warmest jackets as they wait to be served at a window.

Over 1.5 million people living in Ukraine have now fled the country as Russia continues its invasion.

