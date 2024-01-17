Daggers of ice hang off Durham bridge as temperatures drop to -8

Icicles formed during cold weather in Durham, as the UK experienced cold temperatures through Wednesday 17 January.

The Met Office issued an amber snow warning as the UK shivered through low temperatures on Tuesday, with parts of Scotland witnessing as low as -14C.

Freezing temperatures and snow is expected to continue to blanket much of the UK this week as Britons experienced some of the coldest temperatures in 14 years.

The last time temperatures dropped this low was in January 2010, when -22.3C was recorded in Altnaharra, Scotland.