Temperatures are set to rise in the UK over the next few days after parts of the country were plunged below -10C.

Warnings of snow, ice and travel disruption followed the drop, which marked the coldest temperature of 2023 so far.

Manchester airport was forced to close both runways due to heavy snowfall and while operations have since resumed, a statement on Twitter said the health and safety of passengers will “always be our top priority”.

