Watch live as Biden visits Lockheed plant producing weapons for Ukraine

Joe Biden is visiting a Lockheed Martin Co (LMT.N) facility that manufactures weapons being sent to Ukraine.

The plant, in Alabama, makes anti-tank Javelin missiles, a key weapon in the nation’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Biden is expected to use the visit to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, which includes more than $20bn in military aid.

The US has rushed $3.4bn worth of weapons to eastern Europe since Vladimir Putin’s invasion on 24 February.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.