Parts of houses from Kherson have washed up more than 100 miles away on a beach in Odesa, a Ukrainian MP has said.

Footage posted by Oleksiy Goncharenko on Friday, 9 June, shows a roof on Dolphin Beach near Malyi Fontan.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have been rescued after waters from the collpased Nova Kakhovka dam submerged villages, fields and roads southern Kherson.

Ukraine has accused Russia of bowing up the dam and its hydropower plant, which was under Kremlin control.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of bombarding the dam.