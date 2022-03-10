Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline amid Ukraine crisis

Live view of the Kyiv skyline after Ukrainian soldiers launched a counterattack against Russian forces in their bid to defend the capital, an adviser to the interior minister said.

Adviser Vadym Denysenko described the counterattack, saying: “We lined up five tanks. In the morning artillery battles were heard in Kyiv on the western outskirts. Now there are battles. There is no further detailed information yet.”

