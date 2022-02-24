Passengers on a train from Ukraine arrived at Przemysl station in south eastern Poland in the evening on Thursday (February 24) fleeing the country after the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Pulling suitcases, passengers queued to go through customs and continue their journeys from the small Polish city just a few kilometres over the border.

Yelena, a 31-year-old resident of Lviv, was tearful as she said she was scared for Ukraine’s future.

She said she hoped western countries would intervene to help people leaving Ukraine.

