Russia ‘has not lost anything’ from Ukraine conflict, Vladimir Putin claims

Vladimir Putin has claimed his country has not and will not “lose anything” from its war in Ukraine.

Speaking in Vladivostok on Wednesday (7 September), the president appeared to ignore the heavy death toll the Russian army is thought to have suffered since the start of the invasion.

Although Mr Putin conceded that the war had caused “certain polarization, both in the world and within the country”, he was adamant that it was justified to increase Russian “sovereignty”.

“I am sure that we have not lost anything and will not lose anything,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.