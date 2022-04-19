Russia has launched a full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s Donbas region, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.

Speaking in his evening address on Monday, the president defiantly suggested his nation will continue to “fight” no matter what.

“The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive,” Mr Zelensky said.

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

