Deadly Russia drone attack hits residential building in Kyiv with 14 killed

Russia has launched a major missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight, killing 14 people and wounding 55 in one of the deadliest attacks on the capital in months.

Footage shared by the Associated Press on Tuesday (17 June) shows a hollowed out residential building and dozens of apartments that had been destroyed in the attacks, with firefighters attending the scene.

Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike “one of the most horrific" since the conflict began, adding that more than 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched across multiple regions of Ukraine.

"Putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to continue”, the Ukrainian leader said in a post on Telegram.

The attack came whilst world leaders, including Zelensky, convened at the G7 summit in Canada.