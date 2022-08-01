Ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa port for first time since Russia invasion

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odesa on Monday (1 August) under an internationally brokered deal.

It is hoped that the deal will release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odesa for Lebanon, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

It is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed.

The ship is carrying over 26,000 tons of corn, according to a statement from the United Nations.

