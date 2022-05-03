Ukrainian nurse who lost both legs in landmine blast shares first dance with husband

A Ukrainian nurse who lost both her legs in a landmine explosion shared an emotional first dance with her husband after getting married in a hospital in Lviv.

Victor, the groom, held his wife Oksana in his arms as they danced on the ward, surrounded by volunteers and patients.

Oksana was badly injured on 27 March, losing both her legs and four fingers on her left hand after a landmine exploded underneath her.

She was walking home with Victor "on a familiar path", turning to warn her partner of the danger seconds before the explosion.

