Independent TV

Showing now | News

Kharkiv primary school left in ruins after Russian airstrike targets residential area

00:31

Oliver Browning | 1646755072

Kharkiv primary school left in ruins after Russian airstrike targets residential area

A school in Kharkiv has been left in ruins after Russian airstrikes devastated the city.

Residential streets have been reduced to rubble in a region that has been heavily targeted by Vladimir Putin's forces since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February.

Footage shared on social media appears to show the aftermath of an attack on "kindergarten No.464" in Kharkiv.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Up next

00:31

Ukrainian child cries as he arrives at Polish border after fleeing war-torn country

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden expected to announce Russian oil ban

01:08

Ukraine: Women and children evacuated from Makariv amid Russian bombing

00:17

Anonymous broadcasts infamous ‘troll face’ on Russian military radio

Editor's Picks

00:17

Volodymyr Zelensky winks to camera as he addresses Ukraine from outside Kyiv office

00:37

British man transports 80 Ukrainian refugees across Polish border in taxi

04:08

Jen Psaki pushes back on Fox News reporter: ‘Let me give you the facts’

00:41

Undertaker jumps out of body bag in cruel prank

More Editor's Picks

02:06

‘I’m not hiding’: Zelensky back in his office in Kyiv for the first time since invasion

00:31

Dizzee Rascal throws photographer’s camera across street after guilty verdict in assault case

02:57

Giant snake abandoned amongst mountain of rubbish by ‘nightmare’ tenant

01:26

Aldgate fire: Over 100 firefighters at high-rise blaze on Whitechapel High Street

More Editor's Picks

02:47

Inside Ukraine’s shelled city Zhytomyr as residents fear it is Russia’s next target

01:38

Little girl sings ‘Let it Go’ inside bomb shelter

00:22

Ukrainians fleeing Kyiv hide under destroyed bridge from Russian airstrikes

00:23

Russian gymnast wears ‘Z’ symbol on leotard, finishes behind Ukrainian rival on podium

More Editor's Picks

01:22

Vitali Klitschko greets Ukrainian soldiers as couple get married at military checkpoint

00:58

11-year-old Ukrainian refugee traveled 1000km alone to Slovakia to get to safety

00:48

Violinist plays in bomb shelter as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue

00:58

Kay Burley clashes with James Cleverly over number of Ukrainian refugees taken by UK

More Editor's Picks

00:40

Shane Warne: Thailand authorities confirm cricketer died of natural causes

01:05

Ukrainians march towards Russian soldiers shooting into the air to ‘intimidate’ them

02:10

Kyiv: Men queue in Ukraine’s capital city to enlist in armed forces

00:40

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete tearfully discuss Ukraine-Russia war

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Ukrainian protester waves flag after climbing on top of moving Russian military vehicle

00:47

Drone footage appears to show military vehicles and explosions in Bucha near Kyiv

00:42

Ukraine: Video appears to show Russian helicopter shot down by missile

00:45

Ukraine: Hundreds gather in occupied Kherson to protest against Russian invasion

More Editor's Picks

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

01:25

Shane Warne: Legendary cricketer’s life in pictures after death aged 52

00:59

‘People will die because of you’: Zelensky attacks Nato

00:44

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner’s record-breaking tenure in numbers

More Editor's Picks

01:30

Ukraine: Residents of Chernihiv left devastated as houses set on fire by Russian shelling

01:18

Pianoman serenades Ukranian refugees at Poland border

02:04

‘It took us 14 hours to reach Poland by train,’ Ukrainian refugee says

01:04

Russians open fire on Sky News team in Ukraine

More Editor's Picks

00:15

Explosion seen near Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine

00:41

Russia releases propaganda video for children about war in Ukraine

00:30

Multiple bombs rain down on Ukraine in dashcam footage

01:27

Ukraine: Missiles hit country’s biggest nuclear power plant causing major fires

More Editor's Picks

00:24

Ukrainian couple get married in Odesa bomb shelter as war rages outside

00:00

Watch live as soldiers patrol Kyiv after Russia seizes Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

03:12

‘This war is bringing out the best in people,’ Ukrainian refugee tells IndyTV

01:09

BBC guest demands to be paid during live interview about Russia-Ukraine crisis

More Editor's Picks

00:46

Reporter in Kyiv dives for cover as explosions interrupt live broadcast

00:36

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘stuttered and stumbled’, claims Dominic Raab

00:38

Ukraine: Fire rages at Chernihiv oil depot after reported Russian shelling

00:21

Ukrainian defence ministry shares video of military firing artillery towards Russian forces

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Children in jail cells comforted by mothers after being arrested outside Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

00:49

Sergei Lavrov says ‘we didn’t invent collateral damage’ after hundreds die in Ukraine’s invasion

00:00

Watch live as soldiers patrol the streets in Kyiv after attack near train station

00:49

Ukraine citizens jeer Russian soldier demanding their surrender as he holds two grenades

More Editor's Picks

00:37

Father smashes son’s iPad after Apple stops selling products in Russia

01:35

Ukrainian wildlife charity store hibernating bats in fridge as they flee Russian bombing

00:32

Elderly woman who survived Nazi Germany is detained in Russian anti-war protest

00:34

Missile appears to strike Ukraine building as volunteer records video asking for help

More Editor's Picks

01:00

Tory MP names and shames UK lawyers allegedly working for Russian oligarchs

01:54

Refugees Welcome: The Independent launches campaign to help Ukraine's refugees

00:41

Pregnant mothers forced into makeshift bomb shelter in Ukrainian hospital

01:31

‘There is so much c**p out there’: BBC’s Clive Myrie explains why he’s staying in Ukraine

More Editor's Picks

00:30

Ukraine leader Zelensky fights back tears and says he hasn’t seen family since Russia invaded

03:09

Emotional Kyiv journalist asks IPC what it would say to family of biathlete killed in Kharkiv

01:44

PMQs: Boris Johnson leads rare standing ovation to Ukrainian ambassador

00:35

Unarmed Ukrainians attack Russian military vehicle with bare hands

More Editor's Picks

00:50

Fire rages at crumbling Ukrainian building after latest Russian attack

01:32

Key moments: State of the Union 2022

03:09

Civilian volunteers help with war effort in Ukraine

00:18

Ukrainians throw homemade molotov cocktails over Russian tank

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Russian Jeep attacked by locals while on the move in Kupyansk

01:16

Interpreter translating Zelensky’s address to European Parliament breaks down crying

00:28

Global diplomats walk out en masse as Russian minister addresses UN disarmament conference

01:31

Kyiv TV tower struck by missile as Russia warns residents to flee Ukrainian capital

More Editor's Picks

01:14

Ukrainian president Zelensky raises fist after standing ovation from European Parliament

00:24

Missile obliterates Kharkiv residential and administration buildings

02:33

‘You are not coming to Lviv because you are afraid!’: Ukrainian reporter confronts Boris Johnson

00:14

Donetsk separatists raise Russian and DNR flag over seized Ukrainian town of Hranitne

More Editor's Picks

01:59

Russian soldier’s final texts to mother before death: ‘I’m scared, we’re bombing it all’

00:23

Children sing Kyiv anthem while hiding in a bomb shelter during rocket fire

01:14

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls attack on Kharkiv ‘a military crime’

00:34

Russian soldier chases Ukrainian farmer appearing to tow his tank away with tractor

More Editor's Picks

01:33

Matt Hancock claims ‘I broke rules because I fell in love’ after Gina Coladangelo affair

00:40

Russian missile strikes Ukrainian apartment block

01:04

Matt Hancock says affair with aide was true love rather than ‘casual sex’

00:54

Georgian captain refuses to refuel Russian ship: ‘Go f**k yourself’

More Editor's Picks

00:29

Ukrainian drone strikes Russian missile launcher

00:16

Ukrainian delegates arrive at Belarusian border for peace talks with Russia

00:25

Interpreter for German TV station breaks down in tears while translating Zelensky video message

01:03

This is what a 50km-long refugee crisis looks like

More Editor's Picks

03:34

EU Commission announces will buy and deliver weapons to Ukraine

00:56

Putin puts nuclear forces on ‘high alert’ as Ukraine claims to have fought off Kharkiv attack

01:11

Ukrainian foreign minister says Putin’s actions remind country of ‘the pattern of Adolf Hitler’

00:22

Brave man tries to stop Russian tank with bare hands amid Ukraine invasion

More Editor's Picks

00:59

Ukraine-Russia: Children’s hospital in Kharkiv moved into bomb shelter

00:35

Ukraine accuses Russian troops of blowing up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

00:37

Ukraine ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, says Zelensky

01:12

War could last years but may be ‘beginning of end’ for Russian president, Liz Truss says

More Editor's Picks

02:13

Ukrainians flee Kyiv on foot as cars stuck in long queues to reach Poland

01:06

Brave Ukrainian offers to tow Russians home in priceless exchange

00:23

‘Let’s defend Ukraine together!’ Ukraine Defence shares video of destroyed Russian tank

01:00

London protesters show anger outside Russian embassy over Ukraine invasion

More Editor's Picks

01:07

Chaos at Poland border as families with children flee Ukraine amid Russian invasion

02:07

‘I do not believe this war is in your name’: Boris Johnson speaks Russian in address to its citizens

00:34

‘We will give you arms’: Zelensky asks citizens to defend Ukraine as children killed in attacks

00:45

‘Our weapon is our truth’: Zelensky vows to fight on in Kyiv amid Russian invasion

US News

04:08

Jen Psaki pushes back on Fox News reporter: ‘Let me give you the facts’

00:51

American basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia

00:51

Lindsey Graham walks back call for Putin’s assassination

01:08

Jen Psaki fires back at Fox News reporter over US domestic oil prices

More US News

00:37

Nancy Pelosi calls for US ban on Russian oil over Ukraine invasion

00:33

‘This is ridiculous’: Ron DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks during visit

01:19

Trump calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘holocaust’ but fails to condemn Putin

00:00

Watch live as Biden discusses Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Wisconsin

More US News

01:04

Trucker convoy protest in Washington DC fails as no-one shows up

01:32

Key moments: State of the Union 2022

00:24

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckle Biden during State of the Union

00:00

Watch in full: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

00:00

Watch live as Biden gives speech marking Black History Month

00:55

Ukrainian politician breaks down on live TV and begs US to ‘please save our people’

00:21

‘Hi baby’: TV reporter’s live broadcast interrupted by his mother

More US News

02:31

Key points from Joe Biden’s Ukraine update

00:34

‘Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right’, says Joe Biden on imminent Russian invasion

01:08

Jen Psaki says only ‘de-escalation' will bring talks with Russia back on the table

01:00

Joe Biden says that Russia ‘attacked Ukraine’s right to exist’

More US News

00:16

‘Russia will pay an even steeper price’, says Joe Biden after issuing sanctions over Ukraine

01:01

US Coast Guard rescue fisherman bitten by shark off Bahamas

02:09

Kamala Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' sanctions if they invade Ukraine

00:48

Biden ‘convinced’ Putin will invade Ukraine within days and will attack capital Kiev

More US News

01:31

Speeding car narrowly misses police officer after smashing into vehicle during traffic stop

02:11

Mum searching for three men who saved her daughter from dog attack

01:08

Suspect car jacks vehicle with children inside

02:19

Good Samaritan pulls victim to safety in blazing car crash

More US News

00:40

Dog rescued by firefighters after falling down 15-foot hole in Florida

00:34

Rudy Giuliani says Eminem should leave the US for taking a knee at Super Bowl halftime show

00:42

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘still very much a possibility’, Biden says

Live

Watch live as Biden provides update on Russia-Ukraine crisis

More US News

01:43

Alec Baldwin sued by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family over fatal shooting on set of Rust

00:00

Watch live as Biden speaks at National Association of Counties conference

00:56

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit

01:09

Tennessee pastor threatens to expose ‘six witches’ he claims have infiltrated his church

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Halyna Hutchins’ lawyers discuss Alec Baldwin Rust shooting

01:44

US closes Kiev embassy and moves staff to western Ukraine

00:00

Watch live: Top diplomat talks about Afghanistan-US relations after Taliban takeover

00:00

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House briefing as Ukraine tensions rise

More US News

01:02

Police fall into frozen Utah lake while trying to rescue teenager

01:30

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after rapper’s social media tirade

00:24

Eminem kneels during Super Bowl halftime show performance

00:58

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: The 5 biggest talking points

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Canadian protests against vaccine mandates continue in Ottawa

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:45

Ohio mayor claims ice fishing in Hudson Springs lake could lead to prostitution in bizarre rant

00:00

Watch live as Biden travels to Virginia to speak about healthcare costs

More US News

01:07

Train carriages left scattered across track after Georgia derailment

01:00

Alabama Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in latest campaign ad

00:47

Dave Chappelle threatens to withdraw fortune from Ohio town over housing development

00:24

Marjorie Taylor Greene confuses the Gestapo with gazpacho soup

More US News

00:36

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck can now drive on water in new update

00:45

‘This is not a game’: Jen Psaki blasts GOP for misrepresenting drug policy as free crackpipes

00:00

Watch live as Angelina Jolie joins Senators to promote Violence Against Women Act

02:59

Biden and Scholz threaten ‘end’ of Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

More US News

01:12

Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college off the table for Build Back Better bill

00:43

White House says it ‘100% supports’ US athletes protesting at Olympics

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz hold press conference at the White House

00:00

Watch live as John Kirby holds Pentagon briefing after more US troops arrive in eastern Europe

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

01:24

Adam Kinzinger calls Trump the ‘worst president the United States of America ever had’

00:00

Watch live as crowd protests over police killing of Amir Locke

00:25

Crossing guard saves child from imminent collision with speeding car

More US News

01:17

Inside Islamic State leader's house after he blew himself and his family up during US raid in Syria

00:41

Two people and their dog snowed into California cabin for two months finally rescued

00:43

Massive fire engulfs walnut factory in California

00:49

Joe Rogan claims 'lockdowns don't work' in new podcast

More US News

00:23

‘President Trump is wrong’: Pence defends certification of Biden victory

00:38

White House blames Trump for Covid lockdowns

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden signs executive order on labor agreements

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

More US News

01:01

Meteorologist holds baby mid-broadcast as she delivers weather report

00:47

'Man's got some guns': Biden makes awkward joke about man's 'guns' at anti-gun crime event

00:32

Donald Trump claims he was victim of attempted coup to remove him from office

01:25

Tennessee pastor holds ‘witchcraft’ book burning for Harry Potter and Twilight

More US News

01:19

Dramatic footage shows aftermath of US raid that killed Isis leader

01:10

‘We will come after you’: Joe Biden announces Isis leader has been killed

00:00

Watch live as Biden gives speech after Isis leader killed by US military

00:00

Watch live as Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conference after China remarks

More US News

00:53

Marjorie Taylor Greene teases presidential run after encouragement from Alex Jones

01:04

Kamala Harris gives emotional tribute to late mother at Cancer Moonshot event

00:58

White House press secretary laughs at Boris Johnson being 'ambushed by a cake'

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

More US News

01:03

Frozen iguanas fall from Florida trees during cold snap

02:04

Suspect pepper sprays Walmart security after stealing

00:34

US stealth fighter jet worth $100m crashes into South China Sea after pilot ejects

00:35

Police officer who told governor to 'kiss my a**' over vaccine mandate dies from Covid

More US News

01:08

West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s ‘hiney’ after criticism of state

00:31

Bus saved from falling into ravine during Pittsburgh bridge collapse by debris

00:56

Nine police officers shoot 37-year-old man walking on Nashville interstate

00:00

Watch live as Biden discusses infrastructure in Pennsylvania hours after bridge collapse

More US News

01:27

Justice Stephen Breyer retires from US Supreme Court

00:51

White House will 'not play games' with Supreme Court nomination, says Psaki

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:48

Joe Biden to nominate Breyer replacement by end of February

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden announces retirement of Supreme Court Judge Breyer

00:40

Self-proclaimed white nationalists go door knocking in Alabama

00:35

US military tests robot security dog on base in California

00:37

Snow plow shoots slush at traffic and causes multiple cars to swerve off road

Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

More Behind The Headlines

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

More Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

More Behind The Headlines

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

06:26

How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

More Behind The Headlines

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

Sport

00:23

Russian gymnast wears ‘Z’ symbol on leotard, finishes behind Ukrainian rival on podium

00:40

Shane Warne: Thailand authorities confirm cricketer died of natural causes

01:12

Man City v Man United: In-depth look at Premier League battle for bragging rights

01:25

Shane Warne: Legendary cricketer’s life in pictures after death aged 52

More Sport

00:44

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner’s record-breaking tenure in numbers

00:31

England Test captain Joe Root mourns death of ‘massive idol’ Shane Warne

00:48

Shane Warne: Australia cricket legend dies aged 52

00:57

Shane Warne: Iconic bowler’s ‘Ball of the Century’ against England

More Sport

00:55

Richard Masters welcomes Abramovich’s decision to put Chelsea up for sale

01:30

Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

01:07

Mark Martin: Gruesome moment MMA fighter’s eye pops out of socket as he blows nose

01:00

Nikita Mazepin banned from British GP after F1 allows Russian drivers to race under neutral flag

More Sport

01:05

Tyson Fury gives Dillian Whyte new nickname as challenger snubs press conference

01:15

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reportedly approached to buy Chelsea

00:37

Chelsea manager Tuchel snaps at question about Abramovich and Ukraine: ‘I’m not a politician’

01:26

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel refuses to blame Kepa Arrizabalaga for Carabao Cup final defeat

More Sport

00:31

Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky vows to fight Russia during invasion

00:22

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev writes ‘No War Please’ on camera lens after win in Dubai

01:21

Man handed restraining order for stalking Emma Raducanu and stealing one of her dad’s shoes

01:17

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel explains why he dropped Romelu Lukaku for Champions League tie

More Sport

01:01

Antonio Conte: ‘Harry Kane would play even if he had one leg’

00:55

Tyson Fury confirms date of fight with Dillian Whyte

01:07

Chelsea vs Lille: Romelu Lukaku’s struggles no laughing matter, says Thomas Tuchel

00:00

Watch live outside China’s National Stadium as Winter Olympics come to a close

More Sport

01:00

Proud Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish the job after shock Dortmund win

01:00

Lewis Hamilton says he never planned on stopping after controversial Formula 1 2022 season

00:11

Rugby match delayed as young mascot drives off with ball

00:18

Super Bowl: Matthew Stafford walks off as NFL photographer fractures spine in nasty fall

More Sport

01:04

Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo praised for 'amazing' performance vs Brighton

01:02

Tiger Woods has ‘long way to go’ in his recovery from horrific car crash

01:47

F1: Williams reveal striking blue livery for 2022 season

01:18

Winter Olympics: IOC will not award medals if Kamila Valieva finishes in top three

More Sport

00:14

Winter Olympics: Team GB bobsleigh team suffer terrifying 83mph crash

00:19

Winter Olympics 2022: Norwegian skier goes wrong way and loses gold medal

00:46

Novak Djokovic says he’s prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance

00:28

Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl 2022 win

More Sport

01:17

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had ‘vision sent from God’ predicting LA Rams win

00:00

Watch live as Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay holds conference after Super Bowl win

00:00

Watch live as fans arrive at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl

00:00

Watch live as hearing takes place for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's Olympic fate

More Sport

00:57

Super Bowl 2022: Dolphin chooses Cincinnati Bengals to win big game

00:54

Rangnick: Manchester United must work harder to score goals

01:21

‘I’ve always just been in awe’: LeBron on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for milestone

01:14

Beijing Winter Olympics round-up: Day Eight

More Sport

01:03

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo at 2022 McLaren season launch

01:06

Liverpool have ‘no chance’ of catching Manchester City, says Jurgen Klopp

00:20

Winter Olympics: IOC to appeal against lifting ban of Russian figure skater who failed drug test

00:19

Wayne Rooney admits he’d like to manage Man Utd in the future

More Sport

00:49

Beijing Winter Olympics round-up: Day Five

00:40

Teen Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug

01:18

Red Bull launches new 2022 F1 season car

00:38

Cat invades pitch at Hillsborough stadium during Sheffield Wednesday game

More Sport

02:25

Super Bowl LVI: All the key numbers ahead of 2022 world championship game

01:01

Lando Norris to stay at McLaren until 2025 after F1 star’s contract extended

01:07

Caitlyn Jenner launches Jenner Racing to compete in W Series

00:52

Kurt Zouma: West Ham manager David Moyes ‘really disappointed’ by cat-kicking video

More Sport

00:20

Winter Olympics: Referee’s face ‘sliced open’ by ice hockey stick during USA v Canada

01:49

Christian Eriksen knew he would return to football ‘two days’ after cardiac arrest

00:52

Nike ends Mason Greenwood sponsorship deal after rape claims

00:18

Big Air freeskier goes back up slope after dropping his wallet during Winter Olympics

More Sport

01:36

Brian Flores files lawsuit against NFL and three teams alleging discrimination

01:13

Winter Olympics: Hi-tech sleeping pods unveiled for journalists working in Beijing

01:01

No UK and Ireland bid to stage 2030 World Cup with focus on hosting Euro 2028

00:50

Marc Overmars quits Ajax after ‘inappropriate messages’ to colleagues

More Sport

01:19

IOC ‘not in position to decide’ if investigation into Peng Shuai needed

01:10

Wayne Rooney says he ‘always felt’ he’d be a good manager as he talks Derby challenges

00:19

Winter Olympics: Watch teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva make history as the first woman to land a quad

00:19

PGA Tour: Bill Murray sinks epic no-look golf putt and tosses club away in celebration

More Sport

00:33

Afcon: Senegal players crash press conference as they celebrate first tournament win

00:59

Wayne Rooney reveals binge drinking battle amid pressures of playing football

01:18

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s ‘attitude and commitment’

00:47

Team GB’s snowboarding medal hopeful Charlotte Bankes aims for gold

More Sport

01:00

Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition

01:49

Winter Olympics: All you need to know about curling

00:30

Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi to drive in Le Mans

03:02

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, 'sleeping Putin' & more

More Sport

00:42

Princess Anne wishes Team GB luck in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games

00:21

Winter Olympics: Flame is lit at opening ceremony of Beijing 2022

00:19

Winter Olympic figure skaters perform ‘twisted’ Joker-Harley Quinn cosplay

00:54

Six Nations: Eddie Jones says Scotland carry burden of being 'red-hot favourites'

More Sport

00:00

Watch live outside China’s National Stadium as Winter Olympics opening ceremony begins

01:26

Winter Olympics: Team GB stars ‘honoured’ to be chosen as flagbearers

00:59

Tom Brady posts career montage after announcing retirement

00:39

Cushion Chaos!: First pillow fighting PPV crowns winners

More Sport

01:09

Emma Raducanu one of many British talents nominated for prestigious Laureus Sports Awards

00:00

Watch live as Novak Djokovic meets Serbian president after Australian Open vaccine row

01:00

Footballer Ivan Torres pays tribute to wife shot dead at Paraguay music festival

00:48

Mason Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation

More Sport

00:00

Watch live as NFL Washington Football Team announces new name

02:00

Kate Middleton replaces Prince Harry as rugby patron

00:38

Tom Brady tosses Super Bowl trophy off boat during Buccaneers 2021 parade

00:55

Formula 1 introduces mandatory Covid vaccines for all personnel

More Sport

00:51

Frank Lampard calls Everton appointment a ‘huge honour’ in first interview

01:33

Winter Olympics organisers says Covid situation ‘under control’ in Beijing

00:33

Tom Brady breaks silence on retirement rumours

01:28

Premier League transfer round-up: Tottenham aim for double signing

More Sport

01:11

Brentford announce Christian Eriksen signing seven months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

00:38

Daniil Medvedev hails ‘amazing’ Rafa Nadal after stunning Australian Open comeback

00:33

Rafael Nadal vows to return to Australian Open in 2023 after record-breaking win

00:37

Rafael Nadal celebrates Australian Open victory after sensational comeback

Climate

00:51

Australia floods: Residents and horses trapped overnight on bridge in New South Wales

01:05

River Severn floods fields in Apperley after UK lashed by storms

00:00

Watch live as UN releases report on impact of climate crisis

00:23

Cornwall: Ocean spume swamps Lizard peninsula after recent storms

More Climate

00:40

Cafe owner tries to protect his business as storms cause severe flooding in Bewdley

00:23

Holly Willoughby reveals gross fact about sloth waste on This Morning

00:35

Birmingham and Black Country rocked by 3.2 magnitude earthquake

01:51

Large marine predators ‘benefit from shrinking Arctic sea ice’, according to new research

More Climate

01:04

Farm claims to be world first in planting sunflowers entirely by drone

00:32

Pennsylvania: River packed with icebergs after storm

00:20

Storm Franklin: Village green plunged underwater after river bursts banks

00:43

High waves in Weston as Storm Dudley hits

More Climate

00:45

Storm Eunice: London’s O2 Arena roof rips open as winds of up to 90mph batters UK

00:58

Baby dinosaur found in the stomach of 93-million-year-old ‘killer’ crocodile

00:21

Rough sea in Cornwall as Storm Eunice hits England

00:19

Storm Eunice: Strong winds quickly approach UK in satellite imagery

More Climate

00:26

Storm Dudley: Overhead powerlines lines burst into flames as tree falls onto train track

00:31

Storm Dudley: Winds blow sand on Tynemouth beach as strong winds hit north of England

00:51

Dozens of blackbirds mysteriously drop dead during migration to Mexico

00:25

Madagascar: Death toll reaches 120 in cyclone Batsirai aftermath

More Climate

01:21

Ghost village emerges in Spanish reservoir after drought

00:37

Hundreds of sharks filmed swimming in ‘rare’ cluster off Texas coast

00:42

Sir David Attenborough takes over Piccadilly Circus screens to spread environmental message

00:25

Wind-driven California bush fire prompts evacuations

More Climate

01:50

Father and son duo build recycling machine operated by magpies

00:36

Mother chimp treats son's injury with ‘insect lotion’ in never-before-seen footage

01:49

Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai kills 20 but quickly weakens on land

01:15

Madagascar cyclone claims lives and homes as winds batter the island

More Climate

00:31

Aggressive bushfire tears through Western Australian forest near popular tourist spot

00:49

Aerial shots show extent of Ecuador landslide that killed 24

00:54

Research confirms livestock can help reforestation process if managed carefully

01:00

Group of orcas hunt down and kill blue whale off coast of Australia

More Climate

01:45

Big Garden Birdwatch counts over 3m birds in UK parks and gardens

00:24

Heavy snow and gusty winds in Connecticut as powerful winter storm hit northeast

00:50

Storm Corrie: Strong winds hit Isle of Islay in Scotland

00:45

UK weather: Gusty winds from Storm Malik destroy restaurant tent in Leeds

More Climate

00:58

Humpback whale freed from life-threatening entanglement off coast of Hawaii

00:52

Japan: Sakurajima volcano spews plume of ash in eruption

00:58

National Trust welcomes first 'green corridor' outside historic Bath

00:53

Sir David Attenborough spiked by cactus on The Green Planet

More Climate

00:31

Istanbul Airport roof caves in after heavy snowfall

00:37

Istanbul: Heavy snowfall causes major disruptions on roads

01:29

Drone footage captures ancient Athens sites covered in snow after rare cold snap

00:00

Watch again: Cop26 president Alok Sharma discusses Glasgow summit

More Climate

00:41

Huge wildfire flames tower over Texas emergency workers

00:36

Scientists conduct ground-breaking research on remote penguin colonies in Antarctica

01:15

Environmentalist tells people to stop buying conservatories while sitting inside of one

01:41

Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific

More Climate

01:33

Oil spill caused on Peruvian coast by Tonga eruption

01:12

Peruvian birds covered in oil from spill caused by Tonga eruption washed by vets

00:00

Watch live as Bill Gates and John Kerry discuss climate action at Davos

00:47

Aerial footage captures mobile homes destroyed by Florida tornado

More Climate

00:37

Florida tornado tears through Fort Myers sending debris flying

01:15

Tonga: Waves from volcanic eruption cause oil spill in Peru

02:17

Tonga calls for ‘immediate aid’ after volcanic eruption triggers tsunami

00:25

Forest fires rage across Argentina

More Climate

01:37

Tsunami waves crash across shore as undersea volcano erupts near Tonga

00:42

60 million nests discovered in Antarctica in world’s largest fish breeding ground

00:41

Police helicopter footage shows thick blanket of fog with bridge poking out

00:26

Massive supercell storm over Texas captured in stunning timelapse footage

More Climate

01:14

Saudi sand dunes covered in snow after rare hail storm

01:27

Argentina faces historic heatwave as temperatures soar above 40C

00:49

Farm owner feeds Christmas trees to alpacas in attempt to recycle them

01:33

Huge sinkhole appears at coastal beauty spot revealing hidden underground beach

More Climate

00:30

Heavy rain leads to enormous landslide on highway in India

01:58

Endangered sea turtles released into ocean after being seized from poachers

00:51

Winter snowstorms hit the Northeastern US

00:28

Couple have water pistol battle with streams freezing in mid-air

More Climate

00:24

Wyoming: State trooper nearly hit by car amid heavy snow

00:35

Grey seal rescued from fishing net after washing onto beach

00:57

Snowy scenes across UK as temperatures plunge

01:02

Scientists explore Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier

More Climate

00:48

UK weather: Snow hits north of England as temperatures drop

00:48

Florida sees rare snowfall as temperatures plunge in ‘Sunshine State’

00:52

Two puffins released back into the wild after treatment

00:54

North Carolina city car park metres underwater after severe thunderstorm warning

More Climate

01:02

Colorado wildfires: Aerial footage reveals extent of historic devastation

00:40

Siberian tiger and newborn cubs walk through snow in rare sighting of endangered animal

01:06

Tequila fish reintroduced to wild after going extinct in 2003

00:39

Rare albino puma cub discovered and rescued in Colombia

More Climate

01:58

Tornados, floods and wildfires: 2021's worldwide wild weather

00:24

‘Monumental’ flood damage in Irish town after Christmas Day downpour

01:40

Babies found alive under bathtub amidst Kentucky tornado debris

00:39

Idaho town receives more than 10 inches of snow in one night

More Climate

01:51

Philipines Typhoon Rai: Drone footage shows devastation as death toll hits 375

01:44

Rescuers in Malaysia free people trapped by floods

03:44

Litter picking dog cleans up high street

00:58

Philippines typhoon: Death toll passes 100 as provincial governor appeals for aid

More Climate

00:35

Dust storm hits vehicles in Kansas and Colorado, leaving drivers with 'near-zero' visibility

01:12

Philippines typhoon: 19 dead after widespread destruction

00:34

Terrifying 100mph winds turn Colorado street into scene from post-apocalyptic film

00:32

Truck toppled by intense winds during Nebraska storm

More Climate

00:39

Dramatic moment sinkhole swallows entire house in Ecuador

00:27

Hot water instantly turns into snow in freezing Alaska temperatures

00:21

Raging flash floods breach California homeowners front steps

00:41

La Palma volcano continues to spew lava almost three months after inital eruption

More Climate

00:55

Ghostly fog descends on Liverpool’s famous Royal Liver building

01:11

'I need you to do it': Kentucky First Lady breaks down addressing tornado devastation

00:33

Firefighters clear roads and remove fallen trees after heavy snow in Italy

00:59

Sea 'insects' swarm together to create ocean currents, Stanford academics find

Premier League

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

00:42

‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

More Premier League

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

More Premier League

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

More Premier League

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

More Premier League

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

More Premier League

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

More Premier League

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

More Premier League

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

More Premier League

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

More Premier League

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

More Premier League

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

More Premier League

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

More Premier League

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

More Premier League

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

More Premier League

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

More Premier League

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

More Premier League

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

More Premier League

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

More Premier League

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

More Premier League

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

More Premier League

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

More Premier League

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

More Premier League

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

More Premier League

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

More Premier League

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

Culture

00:54

Ukraine: Celebrities voice support for war-torn nation at US film awards

00:23

Woman finds perfect petty way to stop boss stealing her work

00:32

Camila Cabello laughs off wardrobe malfunction on The One Show

01:16

Harry Potter: Rare first edition of Philosopher’s Stone book could sell for six-figure sum

More Culture

00:31

Dizzee Rascal throws photographer’s camera across street after guilty verdict in assault case

01:42

Ed Sheeran returns to court days after being called ‘magpie’ who ‘borrows’ ideas from other musicians

00:43

Lee Mack shares moving story about Sean Lock from shortly before his death

00:51

Holly Willoughby was ‘in tears’ hosting ‘life-changing’ new series Freeze the Fear

More Culture

00:40

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete tearfully discuss Ukraine-Russia war

00:59

Mila Kunis ‘never been more proud’ to be Ukrainian, starts fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

01:48

‘My Kyiv!’: Andy Serkis pokes fun at Putin while doing Gollum voice

00:27

Peaky Blinders building goes up in flames as huge fire rips through 150-year-old property

More Culture

01:13

Kim Kardashian ruled legally single as Kanye West divorce finalised

01:31

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in animated Eazy music video

02:15

Neighbours ending: Seven stars who appeared on iconic Australian soap

00:41

Rihanna shuts down heckler saying she’s ‘late’ for Dior fashion show with iconic response

More Culture

01:24

American Idol: Katy Perry walks off set as judges turn down Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter

01:23

Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington in film’s Ukraine release

01:15

Larry David documentary pulled hours before premiere

01:45

Benedict Cumberbatch calls for action on Ukraine as he’s honoured with Walk of Fame star

More Culture

01:00

Michael Keaton dives onto stage to collect SAG award after dashing back from bathroom break

01:06

GB News presenter admits he ‘doesn’t understand’ Ukraine crisis before launching monologue about it

01:30

Hollywood pulls major film releases in Russia after Ukraine invasion

00:47

Brian Cox urges Hollywood to ‘stand together’ in support of Ukraine

More Culture

02:13

Ukrainian president Zelensky wins Dancing with the Stars 2006

02:27

Ghosthunter claims he was ‘gasping for air’ in Toyah Wilcox’s home

00:48

Kate Garraway fears she’ll run out of money for husband Derek’s 24hr care

02:19

Kanye West sings karaoke while celebrating Floyd Mayweather’s birthday

More Culture

01:44

Tiktoker films evacuation from lion enclosure in Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida

00:30

Kim Kardashian mocks past marriages in first trailer for new series

01:25

Elton John’s private jet reportedly forced to make emergency landing

01:17

Ben Stiller ‘died inside’ when forced to play tennis with pro Rafael Nadal

More Culture

01:53

Jesy Nelson working on new music in studio with Will.i.am

01:43

Kate Price’s OnlyFans subscribers fuming over lack of racy content

01:17

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father Robert on his birthday

01:37

Aaron Rodgers apologises to ex Shailene Woodley over Covid vaccine controversy

More Culture

01:30

The Wendy Williams show to come off air

00:00

Watch live as stars walk the red carpet for ‘The Batman’ premiere

00:25

Elon Musk shows up at Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party

01:13

Kate Middleton admits she’s feeling ‘very broody’ after meeting parents and babies on tour

More Culture

01:23

Britney Spears to reveal everything in tell-all book

00:45

David and Victoria Beckham criticised over 17-year-old son Cruz’s photoshoot

00:15

Donda 2: Kanye West throws microphone to ground after audio issues at listening party

00:37

Gary Brooker death: Procol Harum frontman discusses music legacy in resurfaced clip

More Culture

01:54

Rosie O’Donnell apologises to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after ‘awkward’ encounter

01:05

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s reveal son’s full name

01:11

Pterodactyl fossil considered ‘discovery of the century’ is now on show in Scotland

01:12

Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus lead star-studded new Gucci campaign

More Culture

01:38

Nightbirde dead: America’s Got Talent star brings Simon Cowell to tears in 2021 audition

00:27

The Walking Dead actress Jaida Benjamin found safe after being reported missing

00:42

‘It was tomfoolery’: John Barrowman defends exposing himself on set

00:30

BBC drops trailer for brand new over 65s talent show Rock Till We Drop

More Culture

01:08

Jamal Edwards: Remembering entrepreneur’s inspiring words after MBE award in 2014

01:28

Michael Buble and wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child

01:16

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian can only be legally single if she abides by his conditions

00:54

Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid and postpones Las Vegas tour date

More Culture

00:36

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev says he’s not a ‘monster’ in first interview since Netflix show

00:26

Loose Women’s Judi Love tears up paying tribute to Jamal Edwards

00:35

Jack Dee defends Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke in Netflix special

00:50

GMB hosts pay tribute to ‘trailblazer’ SBTV founder Jamal Edwards

More Culture

01:16

Kimberley Walsh insists Girls Aloud reunion ‘wouldn’t be right’

00:28

Ant and Dec reveal drag queen transformations on Saturday Night Takeaway

01:23

Nicole Kidman reveals daughters’ reactions to Oscar nomination

00:44

Dawn French tricks Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

More Culture

00:44

Andrew Garfield pledges to do Strictly if he wins Best Actor at Oscars

00:38

Dick Van Dyke dances with wife Arlene Silver in music video

01:31

Police Scotland becomes first force to issue all officers with anti-overdose spray Naloxone

01:38

Naomi Campbell has WhatsApp group chat with fellow 90s supermodels

More Culture

01:10

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call off engagement

00:47

Molly-Mae presents diverse model line-up for catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week

00:45

Tom Hanks’s son Chet says he didn’t have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up

03:45

The Simpsons: 10 facts about the cartoon only true fans will know

More Culture

01:05

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter has first royal visitor

01:50

Kanye West apologises for sharing texts from Kim Kardashian during Instagram rants

02:00

A third Sonic The Hedgehog movie is in early development

01:29

Nick Cannon pines for ex-wife Mariah Carey in new song Alone

More Culture

01:32

Amy Schumer co-hosting Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes

01:08

Star Trek: Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to return for fourth movie

01:29

Seth Rogen once cried in a restaurant after woman rejected him

01:30

Nelson Mandela’s Johannesburg home turned into luxury hotel

More Culture

00:39

Olympian Simone Biles shows off diamond engagement ring from NFL boyfriend Jonathan Owens

00:25

Kate Winslet replaced by cat as Rose in ‘Titanic’ parody video

00:55

Actor Kelvin Fletcher serves kids slaughtered ‘pet’ for dinner

00:53

Super Bowl: Deaf rapper Warren Snipe performs alongside Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

More Culture

02:04

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon to release rock version of Bad Habits

01:38

Kris Jenner named president of new media firm

02:20

Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover marks first anniversary on Red Planet

01:05

Channing Tatum reveals he was ‘afraid’ of being a single parent

More Culture

01:05

Phoebe Bridgers responds to $3.8m defamation lawsuit, standing by her comments

01:04

Naomi Campbell states daughter isn’t adopted after giving birth aged 50

01:09

Kanye West sends truckload of red roses to Kim Kardashian’s house on Valentine’s Day

00:41

Ulrika Jonsson gets ‘friendzoned’ by her date on Celebs Go Dating

More Culture

02:00

Kanye West goes after Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson on Instagram

00:58

Alexandra Burke reveals she’s expecting first child

00:25

WWE star Brock Lesnar nails incredible ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin impression in rare interview

01:30

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after rapper’s social media tirade

More Culture

01:00

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show teased in ‘jaw-dropping’ Super Bowl trailer

00:50

Super Bowl: Snoop Dogg smokes joint moments before halftime show

01:04

Valentine’s Day vulva shaped donuts go viral

02:13

Doctor Strange 2 trailer: Super Bowl clip teases multiverse and crossover characters

Binge or Bin

02:33

Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'

02:49

A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell

02:29

The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year

02:42

Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'

More Binge or Bin

02:17

Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'

14:18

Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18

02:30

The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'

02:24

Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'

More Binge or Bin

02:18

Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'

02:35

And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times

02:39

Yellowjackets is 'extreme at the expense of a meaningful story'

13:15

And Just Like That..., Superman & Lois and Landscapers | Binge or Bin episode 17

More Binge or Bin

02:32

Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'

02:46

True Story should have 'stayed in its lane'

02:15

Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'

02:40

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'

More Binge or Bin

02:31

The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'

13:46

The Beatles: Get Back, Hawkeye and True Story | Binge or Bin episode 16

02:15

Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'

02:35

Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'

More Binge or Bin

02:43

The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’

02:28

The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic

02:35

Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'

13:43

Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15

More Binge or Bin

02:17

Atlanta is 'really, really funny'

02:52

Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'

02:40

Dopesick is a 'must watch'

02:43

Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction

More Binge or Bin

02:14

Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival

13:25

Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14

01:49

Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'

02:12

Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'

More Binge or Bin

02:33

American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'

02:31

You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season

02:30

Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'

12:42

Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13

More Binge or Bin

02:10

Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'

02:28

Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

01:57

Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'

More Binge or Bin

02:55

Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'

12:57

Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12

01:56

Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch

02:12

Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'

More Binge or Bin

02:43

Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'

02:15

The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters

02:59

Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'

13:33

Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11

More Binge or Bin

02:14

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

02:00

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

02:55

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

More Binge or Bin

01:59

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

12:38

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

More Binge or Bin

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

More Binge or Bin

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

More Binge or Bin

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

More Binge or Bin

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

More Binge or Bin

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

More Binge or Bin

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

More Binge or Bin

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

More Binge or Bin

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

More Binge or Bin

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

More Binge or Bin

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

More Binge or Bin

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

Lifestyle

01:30

Facebook and Twitter blocked by Russia’s government

01:42

Lynda Baron dead: Come Outside actress dies age 82

02:22

Strictly star Ugo Monye stars in new documentary No Woman No Try

04:30

Woman claims she’s ‘judged’ for breastfeeding four-year-old son

More Lifestyle

00:48

Violinist plays in bomb shelter as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue

02:10

Ukraine Airbnb bookings skyrocket as people find inventive way to support residents

01:07

‘Love triumphs war’: Ukrainian couple marry in Kyiv as fighting rages around them

00:57

Florida driver blames Putin and risk of nuclear war as reason for running stop sign

More Lifestyle

01:38

Roman Kemp opens up about mental health struggles for Boots UK campaign

01:22

Australia: Exhausted wallaby rescued from deep floodwaters in Queensland

01:26

Prince Charles praises NHS as he opens cancer treatment centre

00:20

Tattoo artist spells word wrong on woman’s chest

More Lifestyle

01:02

Roaring lion chases hotel guests into lobby after they ‘interrupted his mating’

00:30

Clever magpie barks like dog to get homeowner’s attention

01:02

Elon Musk wants to bring Steam games to Tesla

02:42

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party ballot details revealed

More Lifestyle

00:42

Mesmerising footage shows the incredible metamorphosis of Monarch Butterflies

01:12

Brain scan reveals patient’s ‘last thoughts’ just before they died in landmark study

00:53

Kate Middleton wields hammer on fact-finding mission to Danish forest school

00:29

Innocent Drinks adverts banned over misleading ‘fixing up the planet’ message

More Lifestyle

01:30

People with ADHD and autism at higher risk of dying young

01:30

Dogs know their owners by the sound of their voice alone, study finds

00:25

Kate Middleton zooms down helter-skelter slide during visit to Denmark

01:12

Giant alligator that escaped enclosure during floods relocated by zookeepers

More Lifestyle

04:01

‘Revenge travel’ is the latest globetrotting trend, claims expert

00:51

Apple employees ‘using Android phones’ to keep union efforts under wraps

00:22

Gino D’Acampo asks Craig Revel-Horwood why he’s never invited to do Strictly

01:01

Pheasant terrorises postman during daily rounds

More Lifestyle

00:23

Dog with injured paws sports yellow boots during walks

00:39

School children attempt to break Guinness World Record with largest plastic bottle sentence

00:47

Meet the former opera singer who lives with 30 dwarf goats

00:51

Rescuers save elephant stuck in hole by filling it with water until it floated to the top

More Lifestyle

00:56

Essex: Bird with beak stuck inside oyster shell rescued by group of friends

01:42

Ferocious leopard rescued after falling down 50ft well

00:58

Aldi launch pizza vending machine

01:15

Gemma Collins breaks down over fears she’ll self-harm again if she has a baby

More Lifestyle

00:32

Hungry grizzly bear steals fish from back of worker’s lorry

03:30

Giant house pig and hen form friendship amid avian flu ‘flockdown’

04:14

Unique amphibious camper-trike goes on sale

01:34

Snake catchers remove snake devouring frog from letterbox

More Lifestyle

00:14

Lottie Moss says she went to rehab after ‘really bad’ cocaine addiction

00:50

Queen holds in-person audience day after Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit

00:44

Angry rhino traps conservationist in tree

01:31

Elon Musk donated $5.7bn in Tesla shares to charity in 2021

More Lifestyle

00:42

Wordle fans call out New York Times for ‘trolling millennials’ with hard words

03:49

Super Bowl: Cost of living in Inglewood rises after city hosts NFL’s biggest game

01:06

Jaguar pounces on swimming anaconda in savage attack

00:59

Cambridge teacher spends six years creating full-size Bayeux Tapestry replica

More Lifestyle

00:30

TikTok user left haunted by Dorito chip in the shape of a dead rat

00:54

Sloth saved from live power line by clinging onto broom in Colombia

01:02

Romance scammers stole $138m from victims last year

01:01

RSPCA rescue fox with watering can stuck on its head

More Lifestyle

01:16

Woman shares ‘painful’ response she accidentally submitted for job interview

01:07

Inside the real life love story which created Wordle

00:35

Runaway tortoise that escaped four years ago found just one mile away from home

00:22

Trisha Paytas shares ultrasound amid pregnancy announcement

More Lifestyle

01:00

Rogue wave measuring 58ft in Vancouver breaks world record

00:36

Radio host discovers live on air that chickens don’t regenerate their wings

01:05

Loved up pair of lions treated to Valentine’s Day surprise at London Zoo

01:21

Penguins make Valentine’s Day trip to Denmark to find love and start a new colony

More Lifestyle

00:55

Valentine’s Day: Endangered giraffes and warty pigs enjoy ‘romantic’ treats at Whipsnade Zoo

01:14

Shaggy sheep and family fun days helping children to get vaccinated

00:41

Robin flies into man’s hand ‘Archangel’ style in slow motion

01:30

Hungry otter dives into couple’s garden pond and eats their pet fish

More Lifestyle

00:52

James Morrison reveals he nearly died: 'They were gonna turn the machine off'

00:20

Idaho police officer makes diving roadside leap to catch escaping cat

00:36

RSPCA searching for ‘special retirement home’ for oldest cat ever to come into its care

01:13

First ever baby aardvark born at Chester Zoo in adorable footage

More Lifestyle

02:11

Aussie dad buys $30,000 shipping container from China and turns it into a home

01:15

Giant grey whale ‘kisses’ boat passengers after breaching water

00:25

‘F*** the feds’: Sky News reporter cut off after offensive interruption

01:38

Scientists build robot fish powered by human heart cells

More Lifestyle

00:36

Elderly Chinese man builds homemade ice rink on terrace to rekindle passion

00:36

Super Bowl LVI: SoFi Stadium unveils range of food including cheeseburger sub

01:03

Housemates discover chilling ‘stalker’s shrine’ in loft of rented property

00:27

Blind cat with ‘cosmic Moon’ eyes caused by rare disorder stuns internet

More Lifestyle

00:32

The early bird: Woman brings chair to store to be first in line for hot chicken

01:19

Great white shark attacks and drags boat in tug of war with fisherman

01:14

Encanto director talks with British girl who inspired first glass-wearing Disney princess

01:13

Rebekah Vardy’s agent admits leaking stories about Coleen Rooney in messages

More Lifestyle

01:30

Newer iPhones will soon be able to receive contactless payments in Apple update

08:26

What will cities look like in 2050?

01:00

Camilla carries out first public duty since Queen backed her to be crowned

01:47

Brit Awards: Mo Gilligan ‘extremely excited’ to host and ‘have a boogy’ to Adele’s music OLD

More Lifestyle

01:00

Fishermen catch and release terrifying 8ft bull shark in Sydney Harbour

01:30

Meta threatens to shut down Instagram and Facebook in Europe

00:35

Greggs and Primark announce collaboration on new clothing range

01:00

McVitie’s launches ‘biscuit butler’ home delivery service

More Lifestyle

00:38

Zendaya waxwork revealed at Madame Tussauds following Euphoria success

01:38

Joe Rogan impersonates child with disability in resurfaced 2006 clip

08:26

The five weird things which happen during a solar eclipse

00:45

World-first flying bike that can reach speeds of 63mph now available to buy

More Lifestyle

00:00

Watch live as royal gun salutes across London mark 70 years since Queen’s accession

00:37

Papa John’s delivered to cliff campers 25m above English Channel

00:47

Buckingham Palace marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee with changing of the guard ceremony

01:31

Couples spend 43 days a year streaming TV, study finds

More Lifestyle

01:00

Doctor delivers baby during 12-Hour flight using dental floss

01:31

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth takes $29 billion hit as Meta stock value crashes

02:29

Platinum Jubilee: Prince Charles leads tributes to the Queen

01:00

Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen

IndyBest

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

03:38

The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

Saudi Green Initiative

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

02:17

Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:59

How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable

01:00

Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx

01:22

‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head

01:09

Conservation expert says biodiversity is ‘integral to human prosperity’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:04

Remembering past can inform future of replenishing wildlife, says expert

00:42

UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’

01:36

Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

More Saudi Green Initiative

00:51

Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

01:20

Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum

More Saudi Green Initiative

00:33

Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

More Saudi Green Initiative

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:02

Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist

00:45

Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director

00:58

Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’

00:39

‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:40

‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months

01:17

WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’

00:00

Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh

00:56

Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:20

Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader

01:05

Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Saudi Arabian Oil Company pledges to be net-zero by 2050

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:05

Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO

00:58

Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’

01:02

Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist

00:56

Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:17

WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in