Watch live view of Kyiv skyline as fighting rages near Ukraine’s capital city

Watch a live view of the Kyiv skyline as fighting rages close to Ukraine's capital city.

On Saturday morning, reports emerged that Russia has announced a ceasefire to allow for the evacuation of civilians from the city of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry suggests they will stop firing “from 10 am Moscow time”, but it is not clear how long the ceasefire will last.

