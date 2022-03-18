Activists have placed strollers in Lviv's central market square to represent the number of Ukrainian children killed in Russia's invasion.

The striking memorial shows 109 prams lined up, one for every child that has died since the beginning of Vladimir Putin's war.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 109 children have been killed and 130 more injured since 24 February.

