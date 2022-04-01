Video appears to show missile strike from Ukrainian helicopters on Russian oil depot

Russia has accused Ukraine of sending attack helicopters across the border to strike an oil storage facility in Belgorod.

If confirmed, it would be the first raid on Russian soil since the outbreak of the war.

Footage shared online appears to show missiles striking the depot, with a Russian governor in the region claiming two Ukrainian Mi-24 choppers crossed the border at low altitude before firing the rockets.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said he could not confirm or deny the reports.

