Ukraine welcomes Biden-Putin summit initiative

Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomes an initiative to hold a summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to meet for diplomatic talks over Ukraine, offering hope of avoiding an invasion that the US has warned could begin any moment.

The potential summit – brokered on Sunday in calls by French president Emmanuel Macron – has been welcomed by western leaders who fear the Russian president has been manufacturing a reason to invade through attacks in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

