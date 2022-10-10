Pedestrian narrowly avoids injury as Kyiv bridge hit by missile

A pedestrian narrowly escaped injury as an explosion rung out close to a bridge they were walking on in Kyiv today, 10 October.

Strikes hit Kyiv this morning in the wake of a huge explosion that hit a Russian-installed bridge in Crimea, which Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist attack.”

At least eight civilians have been killed and 24 have been injured, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.

Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, as a pedestrian walks on it.

