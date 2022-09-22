Putin trying to justify "catastrophic" failure of war in Ukraine, says Liz Truss

Vladimir Putin is trying to justify a “catastropic” failure in Ukraine, Liz Truss has said.

Addressing a United Nations summit in New York, the UK prime minister accused Vladimir Putin of making “bogus claims and “sabre rattling” threats after the Russian president warned Nato states that his nation has “various means of destruction”.

“Putin [is] desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures. He is doubling down by sending even more reservists to a terrible fate. He is desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms,” Ms Truss said.

