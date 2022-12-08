War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

The Kremlin confirmed on Friday 2 November that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine.

The news shortly came after US president Joe Biden said he was willing to speak with Mr Putin.

Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy Thomas Greminger spoke to The Independent on the difficulty, but not impossibility, for Ukraine and Russia to reach peace, along with the prospect of the Western world moving towards a Cold War 2.0 era and the chances of a nuclear escalation.

