Russian drone strike sees firefighters battle huge blaze at Ukrainian energy facility

An overnight Russian drone strike caused a huge fire at an energy facility in Odesa, Ukraine on Wednesday (20 August), Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Footage shared by the Ukrainian president shows firefighters tackling the massive blaze, whilst emergency service workers appear to help individuals climb down from the wreckage.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed that one person was injured in the attack.

Posting the footage, Mr Zelensky said: “All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need to put pressure on Moscow, the need to impose new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy is fully effective.”