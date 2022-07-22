Ukraine and Russia sign key UN deal to export grain as war rages on

Ukraine and Russia have signed a deal to allow the export of grain from blockaded Black Sea ports, potentially averting the threat of a catastrophic global food crisis.

Both countries signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations, clearing the way for key exports to world markets.

The deal will allow Ukraine to move 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck due to the ongoing war in eastern Europe.

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, described the deal as a “beacon of hope and possibility” on the Black Sea.

