Devastating aftermath of deadly Lviv attack captured in drone footage

Devastating drone footage shows the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Lviv which has killed at least four people.

Around nine others were injured in an overnight attack, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday (6 July).

Approximately 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were damaged, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

Drone video posted by Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows damaged buildings viewed from above, with third and fourth floors of a building ruined.

Emergency services have been searching for people trapped in the debris in the city which has seen hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees flee to from other areas to the east.