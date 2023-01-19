Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to speed up their supplies of weapons to Ukraine to outpace Russia's attacks.

In a speech to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (18 January), the Ukrainian president said the world was "hesitant" when Putin occupied Crimea in 2014 and when he invaded Ukraine almost one year ago.

"When evil seeks revenge, the world needs resolve and spirit," Mr Zelensky told Davos.

"Mobilisation of the world must outpace [the] next mobilisation of our joint enemy."

