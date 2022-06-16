French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning to send a “message of unity” to Ukraine.

The trio met for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky and are expected to be joined by Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis for discussions that will focus on Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.

“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians, of support, to talk both about the present and the future,” Mr Macron said upon arrival.

