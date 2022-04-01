Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Thursday that Russia will continue to use more "sick creativity" in the "temporarily occupied" regions of Ukraine.

The president also suggested that Vladimir Putin's forces are preparing more "powerful" strikes on the Donbas as Ukrainian forces push invading troops back.

"Occupiers are directing their sick creativity to temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region," Mr Zelensky said.

"In Donbas, in Mariupol and in Kharkiv's direction, Russian forces are amassing resources for powerful strikes. We will do everything possible to stop the occupiers and clear our territory from their evil and senseless crimes."

Sign up for our newsletters.