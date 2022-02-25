Terrified Ukrainian citizens took shelter in subway stations amid fears of rocket attacks overnight from Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

Kyiv ordered civilians into the bomb shelters and declared a curfew amid concerns Russia was planning on striking the capital.

The streets of the capital city were left deserted last night (Thursday) as people slept in subway stations and bomb shelters amid fears of further attacks following Russia's early morning invasion.

Footage captures dozens of people in the stations, sitting on platforms and lying on tracks.

Sign up to our newsletters.