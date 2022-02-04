Watch live as Ukrainian troops drill urban warfare scenario at deserted Chernobyl town

Ukrainian forces are conducting urban combat drills in the deserted town of Pripyat in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Fears of an invasion from Russia continue to grow after another week of tension that has seen the US send extra troops to Europe.

Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, also held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, expressing his “deep concern about Russia’s current activity”.

Around 100,000 Russian troops remain close to the border with Ukraine.

