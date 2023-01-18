Ukraine helicopter crash: Police arrive at scene after at least 17 killed

Police have arrived at the scene of a helicopter crash which killed Ukraine’s interior minister and at least 16 others.

This footage shows the wreckage in Brovary, east of Kyiv, after the fiery crash near a nursey on Wednesday, 18 January.

Children were among the fatalities, as were deputy minister Yevhen Yenin and state secretary Yuriy Lubkovych.

Denys Monastyrskyi and the others on board the helicopter were reportedly making their way to a war “hotspot” before the crash.

Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the beginning of the war.

