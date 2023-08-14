Independent TV
Newborn among those killed in ‘brutal’ strikes on Kherson region, Zelensky says
A 22-day-old baby girl died in a strike on Kherson region in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Sunday, 13 August.
The Ukrainian president said that in the village of Shyroka Balka a mother and her two children - the baby girl and a boy aged 12 - were all killed.
Mr Zelensky added that there were 17 reports of shelling from the Kherson region Sunday as well as in Mykolaiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas and Kharkiv Oblast.
According to the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry a total of seven people were killed on Sunday in Kherson.
