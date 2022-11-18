A Ukrainian soldier has been filmed playing a woodwind instrument as he sits in a partially-destroyed building.

The haunting footage was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Twitter, with the caption: “Music that saves lives”.

He appears to be playing the Sopilka, an instrument of the flute family commonly used by Ukrainian folk instrumentalists.

According to the caption, the soldier is playing music by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk.

Over 42,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted online.

