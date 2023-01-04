Satellite images reveal the full extent of damage caused by a Ukrainian strike on Russian-occupied Makiivka which Moscow says killed 63 soldiers.

The building is believed to be a former vocational school building that Russia had been using to house troops.

These pictures show the impacted area before and after the strike, with the building reduced to rubble after the attack.

It is being described as the deadliest attack on Russian troops since the war with Ukraine began in February of 2022.

